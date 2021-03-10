WHAT'S ON

Jen Gunter | March 12

jen-gunter-march-12

Canadian gynecologist, New York Times columnist and author of “The Vagina Bible” Jen Gunter has been invited by the Public bookstore to talk about her work and share insights and wisdom on women’s health issues on the occasion of the publication of her book in Greek by Metaixmio. Gunter will appear in an online discussion with Lena Foutsitzi, head of Greece’s A Ba website, which also seeks to debunk myths and taboos about the subject. Starts at 8.30 p.m. on blog.public.gr/ekdiloseis and is free to view.

