Curated by Iris Kritikou and “opening” on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m., “The Anniversary” celebrates the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution. Organized by the ArteVisione gallery, this is a group show of works by more than 50 local artists, which ponders what the anniversary of that heroic event in March 1821 means to Greeks today, in March 2021, after a year of dystopia. To view the show, visit the gallery’s Facebook page.