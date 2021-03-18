Solidialogues | March 19 & 20

Some 200 European residents have responded to an invitation by the continent’s Goethe Institutes to form small discussion groups addressing the origins, impact and future of some of the biggest hot-button issues of the day, from the Black Lives Matter movement, to climate change and Brexit. The Solidialogues series, which seeks to promote solidarity against populism, will be streamed on March 19 and 20, in cooperation with the Tallinn-based online collaboration firm Newkinco, on the Goethe Institute’s YouTube channel and on Solidialogues.one.