Pianist Spyros Manesis, double-bassist Arionas Gyftakis and drummer Anastasis Gouliaris are Spiral Trio, a local jack act that is regarded as one of the best in the business right now.

The band will be performing original work and jazz standards from the stage of the Half Note, brought to our screens via Viva for 10 euros.

The gig is available from 10 a.m. on April 3 to 11.59 p.m. on April 9. For more, visit halfnote.gr and for tickets viva.gr or tel 11876.