Beethoven’s 9th Symphony Ballet | April 9-12

From April 9-12, Greece’s Christmas Theater will be presenting a ballet by Maurice Béjart set to Ludwig van Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

Béjart’s choreography, first premiered in 1964, is performed by the Béjart Ballet Lausanne in co-operation with the Tokyo Ballet, and accompanied by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

To book tickets, visit www.christmastheater.gr or www.viva.gr, or call the Box Office at 211.770.1700. The 90-minute ballet will be available to stream for 15 euros, and will screen at 8 p.m. every day with additional matinée screenings on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.

