Virtual Tour of the Ion Dragoumis Exhibition | April 8

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) is organising a virtual tour of an exhibition titled “Ion Dragoumis: Between East and West,” on April 8.

The exhibition was first presented by the ASCSA Archives in October 2020 in the Makriyannis Wing of the Gennadius Library, to commemorate the centenary of Dragoumis’s assassination.

The exhibition, which was scheduled to remain open for three months (October 15, 2020–January 15, 2021), closed early, owing to the restrictive measures instituted to fight the pandemic.

For those who could not attend it, curators Natalia Vogeikoff-Brogan, Eleftheria Daleziou, Leda Costaki, Natasha Lemos, and Alexis Malliaris prepared a special 35-minute tour of the exhibition.

They present unknown and rare material from Ion Dragoumis’ rich archive that was donated to the American School in 1959, and read excerpts from his personal diaries and correspondence.

This virtual tour will be broadcast at 7 p.m. in Greek with English subtitles. To watch, click here.