Psarokokalo Shorts Fest | Athens | May 27 – June 2

The 13th edition of the Psarokokalo short film festival opens at the Trianon open-air cinema on May 27.

Bringing together more than 100 entries from 41 countries, the event spans different genres (animation, documentary), styles and themes (environment, architecture etc), and presents up-and-coming artists alongside established names.

The opening film is Pedro Almodovar’s “The Human Voice,” starring Tilda Swinton. For more details and ticket reservations, visit psarokokalo.org.

Trianon, 21 Kodrigtonos & Patission, tel 210.822.702