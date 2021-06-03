IRIS Awards | Athens | June 3-9

The Anesis summer cinema will screen every IRIS nominated movie in the run-up to awards ceremony, allowing film buffs to experience the films in their natural setting, the silver screen, after another difficult year for the movie industry.

Featured films include “Digger,” “Kala Azar” and others nominated by the Hellenic Film Academy. Individual tickets cost 7.50 euros but a daily pass can be purchased for 12 euros.

For tickets and a detailed program, visit anesiscinema.gr.

Anesis Cinema, 14 Kifissias,

Ambelokipi, tel 210.748.7912