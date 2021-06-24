WHAT'S ON

Hispanic Festival | Athens | June 24 – 30

The Athens Hispanic Film Festival returns for a fifth time from June 24 to 30 at the Elli open-air cinema.

It opens on Thursday at 9 p.m. with a screening of the Mexican drama by Fernanda Valadez, “Identifying Features.”

The festival will also honor Peru, on the occasion of the bicentennial of the country’s independence, by screening two multi-awarded Peruvian films.

For more information, visit www.fecha.gr.

Tickets cost 8 euros. Elli, 29 Kifissias, Ambelokipi, tel 210.363.2789

