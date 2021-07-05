Farida El Gazzar | Athens | July 6 – September 18

Kalfayan Galleries’ Kolonaki branch will launch Greek-Egyptian artist Farida El Gazzar’s solo show “Both Sides of the Moon” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The artist will present new, dreamily atmospheric works in vivid colors, blending past and present and offering a fresh look at Athens, where East meets West. Opening hours are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com