Rigos Choreographs Hadjidakis | Athens | July 27 & 29

The Greek National Opera Ballet joins the Athens Festival with two shows of its successful 2019 dance adaptation of four songs by Manos Hadjidakis: “C.N.S Cycle,” “Captain Michalis,” “The Accursed Serpent” and “Gioconda’s Smile.” The four dances are choreographed by the critically acclaimed Konstantinos Rigos, who takes inspiration from their core themes. Shows take place at the Herod Atticus Theater on July 27 and 29. For details and tickets, visit aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807