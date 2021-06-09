Danae & Dionysios | Athens | June 12 & 13

Internationally acclaimed choreographers Danae Dimitriadi and Dionysios Alamanos take inspiration from the Dance of Zalongo, a harrowing chapter of the Greek War of Independence in which dozens of women opted to fall to their deaths, taking their children with them, rather than succumb to Ottoman subjugation.

The original piece that stemmed from their research into this historical event and traditional dance forms led to “Free At Last: Rerooted,” which they are presenting at the Athens & Epidaurus Festival’s 260 Pireos Street venue.

For reservations and details about attendance, visit aefestival.gr.