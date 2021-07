The ALMA Gallery presents an exhibition in honor of the life and work of celebrated Greek artist Pavlos Samios, who passed away in February this year. Hosted by A Touch of View – Aspalathos Vacation House, a private country residence in Triantaro, the show comprises a selection of work representing different creative periods in the artist’s impressive career. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are daily from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.