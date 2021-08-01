Requiem for the Non-place | Delphi | August 4 & 5

Choreographer Spyros Kouvaras presents a multi-layered performance at the Roman Agora in Delphi, drawing from the works of Gilles Deleuze, the theory of deterritorialization and the Palestinian struggle for freedom. The artistic intervention blends with the archaeological site to produce a spacetime palimpsest, where primitiveness, memory and fantasy come together. The production is undertaken by Synthesis 748, a team of modern dancers founded in Paris in 2008. The performances start at 9 p.m. For more information visit digitalculture.gov.gr (in Greek only).