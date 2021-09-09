Andres Serrano & John Akomfrah | Piraeus | September 9 – October 3

Controversial New York-based American, Cuban and Honduran photographer and visual artist Andres Serrano makes his Athens debut with his solo show “Torture,” a study on methods past and present for breaking the human spirit. It will be on display at Piraeus Port’s Stone Warehouse (Gate E2) from September 9 to October 3. In the meantime, from September 16-25, the show will be complemented by showings of “The Airport,” a 2016, three-screen video installation on the Greek financial crisis by acclaimed British artist John Akomfrah that is set at the former international airport in Elliniko, southern Athens. The exhibition is curated by Sozita Goudouna and organized by the Greece in USA initiative, in cooperation with the Piraeus Municipal Theater. Admission is free of charge and opening hours at the warehouse are daily from noon to 7 p.m. “The Airport” will be screened daily at noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with just 15 people allowed in at a time. For details, call the Piraeus Municipal Theater on 210.419.4550.