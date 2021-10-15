Angelos Spartalis | Athens | October 15 – November 6

Physical distancing and isolation from regular human contact during the lockdowns served as the drivers of the solo exhibition “Care-Care: How to Cope with Emotional Panic” by Angelos Spartalis, on show at Ikastikos Kiklos Sianti Gallery. Described as an “artistic reaction to the ‘criminalization’ of handshakes, hugs, kisses, human contact in general,” the show comprises a series of handpainted short films and film drafts. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ikastikos Kiklos Sianti Gallery, 2 Megalou Alexandrou & Michalakopoulou, tel 210.724.5432, ikastikos-kiklos.com