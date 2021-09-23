Biennale | Athens | September 24 – November 28

The Athens Biennale returns for its seventh edition with an exciting program centered on iconic spots in downtown Athens. Themed “Eclipse” to denote the transition the world is going through today, the event, according to the organizers, seeks to initiate an “intercultural dialogue on alternative ways to coexist with the here and now.” The curators of the event are the Omsk Social Club and Larry Ossei-Mensah and its artistic director is Poka-Yio. For details concerning the roster of participating artists and the program, visit eclipse.athensbiennale.org or onassis.org. Apart from the Onassis Stegi foundation of arts and culture (107-109 Syngrou), other venues hosting the biennale are the former Fokas department store (41 Stadiou), the former Santaroza courthouse (48 Stadiou & Arsaki) and Dikaiosinis (Justice) Square (Arsaki & Panepistimiou).