Sonya Yoncheva | Athens | November 4

Award-wining soprano Sonya Yoncheva lends her considerable talents to a good cause at the Greek National Opera (GNO) on Thursday, November 4, performing at a concert marking the 25th anniversary of the Together for Children charity organization. The Bulgarian singer will perform arias from operas by Giacomo Puccini and is joined on stage by tenor Marin Yonchev. Philippe Auguin will conduct the GNO orchestra. Tickets cost 15-140 euros.

Greek National Opera, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700