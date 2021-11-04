Maria By Callas | Athens | November 5

French filmmaker, author and Maria Callas superfan Tom Volf will be in Athens on Friday, November 5, to answer questions at a screening of his critically acclaimed documentary “Maria By Callas” at the Danaos movie theater. This intimate portrait of the Greek opera legend – narrated in her own words – is the product of three years of painstaking research into Callas’ private and professional life by Volf, who has also written a book under the same title. Doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is allowed only to people with a Covid-19 vaccination or valid recovery certificate.

Danaos, 108 Kifissias, Ambelokipi, tel 210.692.2655