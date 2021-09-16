Premiere Nights | Athens | September 22 – October 3

The Premiere Nights Athens International Film Festival returns in physical form with exciting offerings from the international and Greek cinema scene, including special tributes, presentations and sideline events. One of the highlights this year is a tribute to Orson Welles, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the opening of “Citizen Kane.” Tickets tend to go fast for the AIFF’s screenings and are expected to sell out even faster this year because of seating restrictions, so log on to aiff.gr for the full program and reservations.