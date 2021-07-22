Athens Open-Air Film Festival | Elefsina | July 23-26

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival presents five internationally acclaimed films at different parts of the historic West Attica town of Elefsina, in a mini-festival honoring its being named European Cultural Capital 2023. The event – which kicks off with the final cut of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” – aims at introducing this under-explored and fascinating part of the capital to more visitors. Admission is free of charge. For more information and for seat reservations, visit aoaff.gr.