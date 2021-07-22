WHAT'S ON

Athens Open-Air Film Festival | Elefsina | July 23-26

athens-open-air-film-festival-elefsina-july-23-26

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival presents five internationally acclaimed films at different parts of the historic West Attica town of Elefsina, in a mini-festival honoring its being named European Cultural Capital 2023. The event – which kicks off with the final cut of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” – aims at introducing this under-explored and fascinating part of the capital to more visitors. Admission is free of charge. For more information and for seat reservations, visit aoaff.gr.

Film
READ MORE
classic-films-amp-038-more-athens-july-22-28
WHAT'S ON

Classic Films & More | Athens | July 22-28

open-air-film-festival-athens-to-august-20
WHAT'S ON

Open-Air Film Festival | Athens | To August 20

french-cinema-athens-june-10-16
WHAT'S ON

French Cinema | Athens | June 10-16

iris-awards-athens-june-3-9
WHAT'S ON

IRIS Awards | Athens | June 3-9

psarokokalo-shorts-fest-athens-may-27-amp-8211-june-2
WHAT'S ON

Psarokokalo Shorts Fest | Athens | May 27 – June 2

italian-film-fest-online-to-june-20
WHAT'S ON

Italian Film Fest | Online | To June 20