Sur | Athens | November 12

Marking a year since the death of the celebrated Argentinean filmmaker Fernando Solanas, the Hellenic American Union – in cooperation with the Argentinean Embassy in Athens and the FECHA Hispanic film festival – is hosting a screening of his landmark “Sur” (South). The 1988 drama tells the tale of a political prisoner trying to come to terms with life-changing events that took place during his incarceration. The film will be shown in the original Spanish with Greek subtitles and admission is free of charge via electronic reservation at hau.gr.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, tel 210.368.0052