Philhellenic Painting | Athens | To January 9

The Benaki Museum of Greek Culture presents the philhellenic collection of the Anthony E. Comninos Foundation, which comprises paintings by renowned 19th century European artists celebrating Greece’s struggle for independence, the country’s ancient and modern ideals, and its efforts to establish a modern nation. For details about opening hours and admission rules, visit benaki.org.

Museum of Greek Culture, Vassilissis Sofias & Koumbari, Kolonaki, tel 210.367.1000