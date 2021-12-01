Festive Ornaments | Hybrid | To January 2022

The Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation Shop in Athens is currently selling festive ornaments inspired by works in its collection to celebrate the holiday season. They include decorative ornaments, calendars, scented candles and festive pillowcases.

2022’s Charm is a work inspired by Picasso’s “Gothic Pitcher with Leaves,” part of the foundation’s collection and designed by the team at Jazzt Design.

The shop is located on the ground floor of the foundation’s building in central Athens or can be found online at Goulandris.gr/shop

B&E Goulandris Shop, Eratosthenous 13, tel 210.010.2105