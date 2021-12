The Trianon cinema is holding a special screening of “Corpus Christi,” a 2019 Polish drama directed by Jan Komasa and written by Mateusz Pacewicz about a young man who experiences a spiritual awakening in prison. The screening is part of the Trianon’s European Cinema Night event and will be followed by a discussion with three Greek filmmakers and a small cocktail party.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission, tel 210.821.5469, trianon.gr