Rigoletto | Athens | June 2, 5, 8 & 11

The Athens Epidaurus Festival has started, and it has an exciting lineup this year. One of the program’s highlights is the Greek National Opera’s first big production for 2022, Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” which is going on stage at the Herod Atticus Theater. Directed by Katerina Evangelatos and conducted by Lukas Karytinos, this dark drama about desire and revenge is set in a 1980s Italian backwater that is in the grips of organized crime gangs. The title role is performed by Dimitris Tiliakos, with Francesco Demuro (2, 5, 8/6) and Dimitris Paksoglou (11/6) alternating as the Duke of Mantua, and Christina Poulitsi playing Gilda. For tickets and details, visit aefestival.gr or nationalopera.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807