Faust | Athens | April 7-22

A Greek National Opera production of Charles Gounod’s grand opera in five acts, “Faust” is going on stage at the Stavros Niarchos Hall for eight performances directed and choreographed by Renato Zanella, who sets the action in an empty lecture hall. The cast features acclaimed Greek and international soloists Ivan Magri, Yannis Christopoulos, Irina Lungu, Vassiliki Karayanni, Yanni Yannissis, Tassos Apostolou and Petros Magoulas, while the performance is conducted by Pierre Dumoussaud. For more information and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700