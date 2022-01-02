Otello | Athens | February & March

One of the highlights on next year’s program at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, “Otello” is a major co-production between the Greek National Opera and the Festspiel Baden-Baden, where it as first presented in April 2019, starring Lithuanian tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko and conducted by Stathis Soulis. Tickets for the shows on February 20, 23 and 27 and March 2 and 6, are already on sale (online at ticketservices.gr, by calling 210.723.4567 and at the box office at 39 Panepistimiou) and range from 15 to 90 euros. For details, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700