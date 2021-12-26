The Murderess | Athens | December 28 & 30

Greek National Opera artistic director Giorgos Koumendakis has transformed the early 20th century novella “The Murderess” by Alexandros Papadiamantis into a modern opera, with a libretto by Yannis Svolos. The successful production, which premiered in 2014, is currently on stage at the Stavros Niarchos Hall for two more dates, on December 28 and 30, directed by Alexandros Efklidis and starring Mary-Ellen Nesi as Frangoyannou, the tragic heroine who would rather kill her own granddaughter than watch her grow up to live a life like her own. For details, times, safety protocols and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700