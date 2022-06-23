Filarmonica della Scala | Athens | June 26

Celebrated Korean conductor Myung-whun Chung will be leading the great philharmonic orchestra of Italy’s La Scala theater in a concert at the Herod Atticus Theater celebrating 40 years since the ensemble’s foundation. This dynamic ensemble will perform Beethoven’s Second Symphony and Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony, one of the all-time favorites of the Romantic repertoire, at the Roman-era odeon. For tickets and details, visit megaron.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807