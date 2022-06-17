Danceteria | Elefsina | June 18

Celebrating its status as European Cultural Capital for 2023, the West Attica town of Elefsina has opened up old factories and public venues to a rich program of events. This weekend, in honor of World Music Day, it is hosting a big dance party at the Old Olive Oil Factory, featuring talented, upbeat locals Black Athena, Dimitri Papaioannou (Synch Festival, Movement radio) and Ilias Pitsios (aka Dynamons – Echovolt Records & Into The Light Records), and musician and MC Jeff Gonzales or BNC (Sky Vector Music). The fun kicks off at 9.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge, though reservations are essential, at viva.gr. To find out more about Eleusis Cultural Capital, visit 2023eleusis.eu.

Old Olive Oil Factory, 1 Kanellopoulou, tel 210.556.5612