It’s going to be a hot couple of days at the Release Athens Festival at Water Square in Palaio Faliro on Athens’ southern coast, starting with English synth-pop sensations the Pet Shop Boys on June 30, followed on July 2 by the American “godfather of punk” Iggy Pop, English alt-rock act and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, post-punk duo Sleaford Mods and indie rockers The K’s. For info and tickets, go to releaseathens.org.

