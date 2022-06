This week’s program of screenings in the pretty garden of the Athens Concert Hall features the Berlin Philharmonic from the 2014 Lucerne Festival on June 30. On July 1, meanwhile, Greek crossover artist Marina Satti will present her new album, “Yenna.” For details, go to megaron.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy