WHAT'S ON

Calexico | Three Stops

After a stunning show in Athens in 2000 that earned them a die-hard Greek following and two sold-out shows at the Herod Atticus in 2018, indie-rock band Calexico is treating its local fans to a three-stop tour.

It will be playing older favorites as well as tracks from its new album “El Mirador.”

Shows are taking place at Thessaloniki’s Lazariston Monastery (monilazariston.gr) on July 26, at the Alcazar Theater (tickets at the door) in Larissa on July 27 and at the Technopolis Cultural Center (tickets from viva.gr) in Athens on July 28. 

Music

