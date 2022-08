Τhe seventh edition of the Kastellorizo International Documentary Film Festival “Beyond Borders” (beyondborders.gr) starts on August 21 and will run on the southeastern Aegean island through August 28. The opening film is “Radiograph of a Family,” by acclaimed director Firouzeh Khosrovani, on an Iranian couple living through the 1979 Islamic revolution. The event also includes a photographic exhibition on the refugees of 1922 from Asia Minor.

