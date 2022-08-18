Communality | Sikinos

Social identity and the myths and ideologies predominating in the contemporary world are among the subjects explored at this year’s Little Islands Festival, running August 19-22 at Sikinos’ capital, Hora. Themed “Communality,” the interactive, mixed-genre event includes short film and documentary screenings in the old school courtyard, animation and video art at the Loggia, live music at the Church of Agios Ioannis, live AV performances in the main square and much more. Admission is free of charge and more details are available on the website of the Goethe Institute (goethe.de/athen), which is sponsoring the event.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy