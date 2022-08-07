Dream On | Athens

“Dream On,” running through November 2 at the former Public Tobacco Factory (218 Lenorman, Kolonos), is the latest exhibition by the NEON Culture Organization, organized in collaboration with the Hellenic Parliament.

Inspired by the “goals, aspirations and visions of artists,” the show curated by Dimitris Paleokrassas consists of 18 large installations by Greek and foreign artists that are part of the 350 works being donated to four major museums in Europe and the US from the collection of the founder of NEON, Dimitris Daskalopoulos.

Admission to the exhibition is free upon reservation at neon.artsvp.co.