Pop opera sensation Emma Shapplin is taking the stage at the Gis Theater in Thessaloniki on September 4 and at the Galatsi Olympic Hall for the CT Garden Festival in Athens on September 6. The French diva’s Greek appearances will include a live, 100-strong orchestra accompanying her in a career-spanning set of crowd-pleasing favorites. Tickets for the Thessaloniki show are available at the Aristotelous Square box office and for Athens via viva.gr.

