Bringing together world-class performers joining the Leondari Ensemble, the Saronic Chamber Music Festival (saronicfestival.com) is a treat for classical aficionados. Running August 25-30 with shows on the islands of Hydra and Poros and in the nearby towns of Methana and Galatas, is designed by artistic directors Jannis Agraniotis and Francis Kefford. Program details are available on the event’s website.

