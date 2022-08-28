Goran Bregovic | Athens

Always certain of a warm reception in Greece, Serbian singer-songwriter Goran Bregovic returns for a show at the CT Garden Festival (info at ct.gr; tickets at viva.gr) on September 7. Bregovic, who gained international prominence for his electrifying soundtrack for Emir Kusturica’s “Time of the Gypsies,” “Arizona Dream” and “Underground,” will be playing some of his most popular Balkan Gypsy tunes, but also selections from his passion project, “Three Letters from Sarajevo.”

