From its humble beginnings in the 1970s as the house band of a legendary Senegalese nightclub and hailed as the biggest dance orchestra in Africa, Baobab is coming to the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for one night only. The show is part of a European tour marking the band’s 50th anniversary and includes tracks from its 24 studio albums and other work from before its breakup in 1987 and after its revival in 2001.

