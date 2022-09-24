Premiere Nights | Athens | September 28 – October 9

The Greek capital’s biggest cinematic event is back in its 28th edition and has spread out across the city, with screenings at the Danaos, Idea, Astor, Asty, Trianon and Pallas theaters, as well as the Athens Concert Hall and the Vmax Sphera theater at the Village Cinemas complex at The Mall. The program at this year’s Premiere Nights – Athens International Film Festival (aiff.gr) includes an international competition, a tribute to Hollywood in the 1970s and another to the work of the late and great score composer Ennio Morricone, among much more. Other highlights include the screening of Martin McDonagh’s critically acclaimed black comedy-drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the documentary “Moonage Daydream,” exploring the life and career of David Bowie. Tickets for the festival tend to go fast, so advanced reservations are advised, via viva.gr and on 11876.

