Open-Air Film Festival | Athens & Serifos

It’s a busy week for the Athens Open-Air Film Festival (aoaff.gr), which has struck out for the islands as well as the capital.

This week’s screenings are Jean Vigo’s 1934 drama “L’Atalante,” being shown at Athens’ Lais cinema (Iera Odos 48) on Thursday.

The rest are at Avlomonas beach in Livadi, on Serifos: The Bob Fosse classic “All That Jazz” on Friday, more music with “The Blues Brothers” followed by the futuristic dystopia of “Mad Max: Fury Road” on Saturday, and some eerie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” on Sunday. 

