The Athens Open-Air Film Festival is keeping film buffs in the capital and on the islands happy, showing Jean Gremillon’s 1943 drama “Lumiere d’ete” in the garden of the French Archaeological School (6 Sina) and the Coen brothers’ cult classic “The Big Lebowski” at Agia Anna beach on July 12, among other screenings. For the full program, visit aoaff.gr.

