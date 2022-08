The Cine Aliki project is back at the capital’s Pedion tou Areos park, with free screenings in the open air, taking place through September 1. Organized by the Cinema Alive (cinemaalive.org) initiative, the event comprises a new film every two days, ranging from Woody Allen’s “Take the Money and Run” to Sydney Pollack’s “Tootsie.” Screenings start at 8.30 or 9 p.m. depending on the length of the film, though may be canceled if the weather is rainy.

