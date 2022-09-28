WHAT'S ON

Gener8ion | Athens | To October 23

Gener8ion | Athens | To October 23

Edgy and innovative French filmmaker Romain Gavras presents “Gener8ion,” a dystopian look at the world in the not-so-distant future, at the Onassis Cultural Center. Shot at an ancient marble quarry in Athens, the Corinth Canal and a Ukrainian forest, among other locations, Gavras’ “audiovisual journey” consists of three films set in 2034: “Neo Surf” in Athens, “Emotions” in Mumbai, and “Agartha” in Wyoming. To find out more about the project and how it’s being shown, visit Onassis.org.

Film

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Premiere Nights | Athens | September 28 – October 9
WHAT'S ON

Premiere Nights | Athens | September 28 – October 9

Animasyros | Syros | September 20-25
WHAT'S ON

Animasyros | Syros | September 20-25

Free screenings | Athens
WHAT'S ON

Free screenings | Athens

Beyond Borders | Kastellorizo
WHAT'S ON

Beyond Borders | Kastellorizo

Reality Bites | Athens
WHAT'S ON

Reality Bites | Athens

Open-Air Film Festival | Athens & Serifos
WHAT'S ON

Open-Air Film Festival | Athens & Serifos