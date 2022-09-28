Gener8ion | Athens | To October 23
Edgy and innovative French filmmaker Romain Gavras presents “Gener8ion,” a dystopian look at the world in the not-so-distant future, at the Onassis Cultural Center. Shot at an ancient marble quarry in Athens, the Corinth Canal and a Ukrainian forest, among other locations, Gavras’ “audiovisual journey” consists of three films set in 2034: “Neo Surf” in Athens, “Emotions” in Mumbai, and “Agartha” in Wyoming. To find out more about the project and how it’s being shown, visit Onassis.org.