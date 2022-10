The Goethe Institute (14-16 Omirou, goethe.de/athen) has inaugurated a new Object Library, where members can donate and/or borrow useful items they no longer use or need, free of charge. To become a part of this initiative promoting eco-friendly and sustainable consumer behavior, you need to become a member of the institute’s library. So far, the Object Library has 30 items, including a tent and an electric drill.

