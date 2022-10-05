WHAT'S ON

The Music Critic | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 5-6 & 8

The Music Critic | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 5-6 & 8
[Julia Wesely]

Showcasing his incredible versatility and wicked sense of humor, critically acclaimed actor John Malkovich is coming to Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater and the Thessaloniki Concert Hall with “The Music Critic.” Conceived by renowned violinist, composer, producer and actor Aleksey Igudesman, Malkovich is cast in the role of the fierce critic pitting his acerbic wit against the masterful delivery – by top musicians Igudesman on violin and Hyung-ki Joo on piano, among others – of classical masterpieces. For tickets, visit ticketservices.gr.

On Stage Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Carmina Burana | Athens | October 8
WHAT'S ON

Carmina Burana | Athens | October 8

Triple Treat | Athens | September 30 – October 2
WHAT'S ON

Triple Treat | Athens | September 30 – October 2

Mercier & Lefevre | Athens | October 5
WHAT'S ON

Mercier & Lefevre | Athens | October 5

Theodore at the Observatory | Athens | October 6
WHAT'S ON

Theodore at the Observatory | Athens | October 6

Classical Nights | Athens | September 27-30
WHAT'S ON

Classical Nights | Athens | September 27-30

Les Arts Florissants | Athens | October 2
WHAT'S ON

Les Arts Florissants | Athens | October 2