The Music Critic | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 5-6 & 8

Showcasing his incredible versatility and wicked sense of humor, critically acclaimed actor John Malkovich is coming to Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater and the Thessaloniki Concert Hall with “The Music Critic.” Conceived by renowned violinist, composer, producer and actor Aleksey Igudesman, Malkovich is cast in the role of the fierce critic pitting his acerbic wit against the masterful delivery – by top musicians Igudesman on violin and Hyung-ki Joo on piano, among others – of classical masterpieces. For tickets, visit ticketservices.gr.

