Tenor Mario Frangoulis, soprano Deborah Myers and countertenor Nikos Spanatis join forces with national broadcaster ERT’s symphony orchestra and choir in one of the greatest classical choir pieces of the 20th century. Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” will be staged at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater in an event in support of the Thyateira Greek Orthodox charity. For tickets, visit ticketservices.gr.

