Petit Paris d’Athenes | Athens | September 30 – October 9

The nonprofit Athens Art Network is bringing back its Petit Paris d’Athenes initiative, organizing 10 days of cultural events all over the Greek capital, infusing Athens with a Parisian buzz. The festivities start on Thursday at 8 p.m. with a concert by the Marios Strofalis Quartet and Irini Toumbaki at the square in front of the Hotel Wyndham Grand Athens in Metaxourgio and ends with ManoucheDrome playing at BeeRaki near the Larissis train station, among many other events. A detailed program is available at Mikroparisi.eu, though the site is only available in Greek.

